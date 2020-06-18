From Town Hall:
In observance of the newly declared state holiday, Juneteenth, the South Hill Town Hall will be closed Friday, June 19.
Summer begins this Saturday just in time for Father’s Day on Sunday.
Weather permitting, McCracken and Lombardy Streets will be resurfaced in the next few weeks. Please pardon any traffic delays you may encounter in those areas.
This week’s broadcast can be viewed at https://mailchi.mp/4736a6c…/southhillvaorg-broadcast-1881873.
Have a great weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.