State Farm of South Hill would like you to meet their newest Customer Service Representative, Maria Venegas. She has been with the agency since July and looks forward to helping and getting to know the clients. Maria has always worked in sales in the past and is currently striving for a degree in business. She is also hoping to be more involved in local charities as well as community volunteering. When asked what she wants people to know about her she answered “I will do anything that I can to provide the customer with the answers they need and help them to leave satisfied with their insurance experience.”
