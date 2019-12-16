On December 15, Pearce's Mini Mart located at 212 North Main Street in La Crosse and Hines Grocery located at 18995 Highway One in La Crosse were searched by law enforcement under the suspicion of possessing illegal gaming machines. According to Major Terry Edmonds with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was executed at Midnight Sunday morning. We will keep our readers posted on any new details that we receive. 