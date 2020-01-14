The Mecklenburg Board of Supervisors met for their first meeting of 2020 on Monday, January 13. It was a rather light agenda for the Board, with the biggest thing being the appointments of the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Board. Board member Jim Jennings nominated Glenn Barbour as Chairman and David Brankley nominated Glanzy Spain as Vice-Chairman. Both nominations were unanimously voted in favor of. The Board also adopted the meeting schedule for 2020 as well as the rules for the year.
County Administrator Wayne Carter then gave his report. Carter had Major Terry Edmonds give the Board the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office 2019 yearly report. In 2019 the Sheriff’s Office had 862 incident reports which were crimes or incidents that required a report be written. Out of those incidents, 284 of those were cleared by adult arrest, 13 juvenile arrests and 8 juvenile diversions. The clearance rate for 2019 was 36%. There were also 1,084 warrants served in Mecklenburg County for the year. These were served by the following departments: Virginia Conservation Police, Virginia State Police, Clarksville Police Department, Chase City Police Department, Lacrosse Police Department, South Hill Police Department and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office was responsible for serving 624 of the 1,084 warrants.
284 indictments were sought at Grand Jury in Mecklenburg County in 2019. The Sheriff’s Office issued 5,084 citations, 87 drug arrests, 29 DUI arrests and conducted 26,219 business checks for 2019. The Sheriff’s Office also traveled 44,201 miles doing transports for ECO/TDO, court and extraditions.
County Administrator Carter then asked the Board to pass a resolution in support of legislation to improve the process for review of legislation with local fiscal impact. The resolution is to support additional time for review and analysis of legislation that will have a fiscal impact on localities. Prior to 2010 all legislation in the General Assembly that would have a local fiscal impact had to be introduced by the first day of the General Assembly session. This allowed additional time for the legislation to be reviewed by the local commision or government. The requirement was eliminated in the 2010 General Assembly, and in the process limited the time that localities had to review bills affecting them. A motion was made by David Brankley to adopt the resolution, and the resolution unanimously passed.
The next resolution presented by Carter to the Board was requesting the General Assembly to enact legislation that would authorize counties in Virginia to exercise additional taxing and authority equal to that of cities and towns. The resolution would help put the counties on an equal level of towns and cities in Virginia. The resolution is to give counties the option to tax but doesn’t mean they have to. Charles Jones made a motion to adopt the resolution. The resolution passed unanimously.
Next on the agenda was appointments to the various boards around the county. Several of these were put off until Chairman Barbour could speak with everyone to make sure they were willing to serve.The County Planning Commission appointment was made due to the meeting being held before the first meeting. Donna Dennis was unanimously appointed to that position. The Southside Planning District Commission needed two appointments due to Gregg Gordon and Dan Tanner being the two representatives from the Board in the past and both are not on the Board anymore. Charles Jones and Tom Tanner were nominated and unanimously approved to serve on the Southside Planning District Commission. The Welfare Board needed one appointment due to one leaving. Janet Buchanan was nominated and approved unanimously to serve on the Welfare Board. The rest of the appointments will be nominated and voted on at the next meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
County attorney Russell Slayton spoke to the Board about a drainage issue that is affecting VDOT. The drainage culvert extends outside of the VDOT right of way and an easement is needed so that they can maintain the drainage on Spanish Grove Road. VDOT regulations would have the easement be conveyed to the county and then the county would dedicate the easement to the use of VDOT. The deed would be from Bluestone Solar to the County. The Board voted to accept the title of the VDOT drainage easement. It passed unanimously.
In the Board Members portion of the meeting each member welcomed the newly elected members as well as congratulating Mr. Barbour and Mr. Spain on their appointments as Chairman and Vice-Chairman.
Board member Claudia Lundy wanted to clarify her vote during last months Second Amendment Sanctuary meeting. Lundy was the lone nay vote and she wanted to clarify her reasoning behind the way she voted. “I told them that we need some common sense gun laws. One of the other things I expressed was universal background checks, ban on assault rifles, ban on high capacity magazines and children under 12 years old should not be handling a gun, if they can’t buy the parts they shouldn’t be handling a gun. That is my reason for saying no.” Lundy said.
The Board then went into a closed session to handle legal matters as well as a personnel matter. The next meeting of the Board of Supervisors will be February 10 at 9:30 a.m.
