For twelve years Olive Branch Baptist Church has served the community by hosting a Thanksgiving Luncheon for adult group homes in the area. This year brought food, fellowship, music and singing for residents and staff The luncheon is part of their churches missions outreach to the community. Steve Carroll, the Director of Missions for Olive Branch, has said that when he became the director he wanted to have the church participate in something that would reach wide audience and really make a difference. The Thanksgiving Luncheon is the product of that desire to help. With assistance from 80 church volunteers, the meal was a success and truly demonstrated the giving spirit of the holiday.
This year’s event was held at the Christian Life Center at Olive Branch Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 27. Seventeen groups were invited to the dinner. 245 residents and staff in attendance enjoyed a buffet of Thanksgiving favorites including 16 turkeys, 11 hams, potatoes, yams, green beans, corn, rolls, homemade desserts, and tea. About 30 youth were on hand to help set up, serve, clean up, and provide entertainment through music for the participants. The LaCrosse Elementary art students decorated 300 colorful placemats for the occasion and The Salvation Army provided gift bags for the residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.