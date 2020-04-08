The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department has expended a special thank you to all medical workers in the community. Banners are on display at the entrances of the VCU Health CMH Hospital and the South Hill Family Medicine facilities.
The message was also posted to their Facebook page. “We want to send a huge thanks to all healthcare workers, so we got some banners made and placed them at South Hill Family Medicine and VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital to show our support and thanks for those working through these hard times right now. members at South Hill VFD are here for you just as much as you are here for us! Once again thank you all! We stand, together.”
