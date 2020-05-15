RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam urged the federal government to implement additional screening and testing for COVID-19 in two federally-run detention centers in Virginia, the Farmville Detention Center and the Caroline County Detention Center, and offered state support to do so.
In a letter to Virginia’s congressional delegation, Governor Northam wrote that testing everyone in the facilities, including detainees, staff, and contractors, will help protect the health of those living in the facilities, as well as the surrounding communities.
Both detention centers are operated by the federal government, and the Commonwealth has limited authority to enter them. However, these facilities are congregate settings, where COVID-19 spreads more easily. The Virginia Department of Health is supporting point prevalence surveys in other congregate settings, such as long-term care facilities and correctional facilities. Increased testing in those settings helps mitigate the spread of the virus, both within the facility and in the communities in which the facilities are located.
