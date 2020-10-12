Rotary Club treats South Hill Elem. staff to pizza

The South Hill Rotary Club continued their community support by treating the staff at South Hill Elementary School to pizza on Friday. The club tries to support education in the area and due to COVID19  things have a changed for all so the members thought it would brighten the day of the educators to be treated to lunch on virtual Friday for them. Some of the teachers were waiting during their lunch hour to enjoy the pizza and others were waiting in the wings for their lunch time.