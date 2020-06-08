Plans set for Brunswick Academy graduation

Brunswick Academy will celebrate the graduating Class of 2020 at a special ceremony combining the traditional Baccalaureate Service with Commencement Exercises on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. The ceremony will be held on the Dennis A. Moore Football Field and will include a religious service to honor the graduating class as well as the awarding of diplomas. The 40 graduates will march and be seated 6 feet apart and will be wearing a Brunswick Academy Class of 2020 mask to ensure the safety of each student and to minimize health risks. The ceremony will begin with a message from the Reverend Greg Hand of Pleasant Hill Christian Church and a student-led prayer, followed by the Valedictorian and Salutatorian speeches. Students will then be presented their diplomas, awards, scholarships, and other accolades before being officially pronounced Brunswick Academy graduates. Although the conclusion of the 2019-2020 academic year has not been what we expected for our Seniors, we are excited to finally be able to celebrate their accomplishments in the company of the entire Brunswick Academy community.
