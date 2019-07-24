Councilman Sean Polster, who represents the Town of Warrenton, Va and his daughter were enjoying Lakefest in Clarksville, Va on Buggs Island Lake when a gentleman at the same boat dock, behind Uppys BP, the councilman was at, picked up a kitten and threw it in the lake. As they witnessed this action from their boat they immediately turned around and his daughter rescued the kitten from the water. The appropriate authorities were contacted and as of this release, an adoption is pending through Sweet Virginia Barn Cats for the kitten they've named Tabby.
