Accident occurred at approximately 12:27 a.m. this morning, January 20, on Reedy Creek Road, East of Old Stage Road in Brunswick County. Tyrone Parham, 61, of the 25000 block of Sawmill Road in Carson, Virginia, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet HHR, when he ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned. Parham was transported to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center in Emporia where he later died of his injuries. Parham was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, and alcohol was a contributing factor. Family members have been notified.
