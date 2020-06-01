The Virginia Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing in Danville on Friday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be held at Bonner Middle School located at 300 Apollo Avenue. Test are on a first come first serve basis. Everyone is asked to please wear face masks and to put at least 6 feet between yourself and others.
Most Popular
Articles
- Accident on HWY 58 Business West
- SHVFD assisting in Warrenton restaurant fire
- South Hill man sentenced to 30 years in attempted rape case
- Assault of family member tops Brunswick sheriff’s report
- High school senior killed in four-wheeler crash
- School Board continues to plan distance education; policy changes discussed
- Rebuild, Restore, Renew; Aglow Community Lighthouse makes donation to SSRS
- Free COVID-19 testing being offered in Danville
- Pennsylvania man wins $5 million on lottery scratcher in Clarksville
- Northam issues statewide mandate requiring face masks in public spaces
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.