Free COVID-19 testing being offered in Danville

The Virginia Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing in Danville on Friday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be held at Bonner Middle School located at 300 Apollo Avenue. Test are on a first come first serve basis. Everyone is asked to please wear face masks and to put at least 6 feet between yourself and others.