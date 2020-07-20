South Hill DMV set to reopen

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) continues to safely reopen customer service centers for specific services by appointment only. Another five locations will reopen on July 27, which will add 500 appointment opportunities each day.
Appointment opportunities are now available at the following locations:
Altavista (1301-H Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517)
Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Culpeper (18505 Crossroad Parkway, Culpeper, VA 22701)
Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
Gloucester (2348 York Crossing Drive, Hayes, VA 23072)
Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
South Hill (206 South Brunswick Avenue, South Hill, VA 23970)
Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Woodbridge (2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192)
Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon
For a complete list of customer service centers and DMV Connect visits open to the public, visit dmvNOW.com.
