South Hill offering Census Jobs

The Town of South Hill is letting everyone know that the 2020 Census is hiring for Census Takers in the area. If you are interested in helping with the 2020 Census you can apply online at 2020cenus.gov/jobs. They will provide great pay, flexible hours, weekly pay and paid training. You can get more information by calling 1-855-JOB-2020. Town Manager Kim Callis and Human Resources Director Carol Hutchinson encourage you to apply as they begin to their journey through the area.
