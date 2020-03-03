Gordmans, part of the Stage community of stores, is delivering a whole new shopping experience to the South Hill area on March 17. Gordmans is where big brands meet everyday low prices, with new fabulous finds every week. To further create convenience and a little something extra, customers can ship their Amazon orders to the in-store Amazon Counter for fast, flexible and secure package pick-up.
President and CEO of Stage Stores, Michael Glazer said, “At Gordmans, we’ve put the fun back into shopping by creating an excting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend decor for the home. New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media.” he continued, “At our Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations, we’re inviting area communities to join city representatives at the ribbon cuttings where we will recognize and support local high schools. We are proud to be part of so many Virginia communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth. Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities.”
As part of the festivities, Gordmans will be offering giveaways and other fun surprises including:
Free Gifts: The first 100 guests in line at the Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.
Unrivaled Rewards: Guests who enroll in the Style Circle Rewards program will enjoy incredible payback rewards, a birthday gift and more. It’s like getting rewarded for saving money! Peebles department store guests also can keep earning and redeeming Style Circle Rewards— they won’t lose any previously earned points or rewards.
Gordmans Credit Card Savings: Guests who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20% off their first day’s purchases. Also, guests will be able to utilize their current Peebles credit card at Gordmans.
