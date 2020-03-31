The COVID-19 virus is creating problems for our society that have never been experienced before. Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order for Virginia during Monday’s press briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The order is effective immediately and will remain in place until June 10 unless it’s amended or repealed. Mecklenburg County public schools have been shut down for the remainder of the year, but our school staff is committed to do everything possible to continue services to the students. With this in mind there are some details that need to be shared.
Our cafeteria staff will continue to serve lunch and breakfast meals to all students from 3 to 18 at no cost. The boxed meals are available from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm each day, as a drive-up service, at each of the four elementary schools. This service will continue until May 27th, the date that would have been the last day of school for students. It may continue longer if the US Department of Education determines to continue it through the summer. The only exception will be April 6th – 13th, when MCPS was scheduled to be closed for Spring Break.
There will be no SOL tests this year. Students will be promoted to their next grade level or high school class when they return to class next year unless there is evidence of need for significant remediation. The appropriate school staff will notify the parents of these students so that an education plan can be created. High school students who were failing an English class at the end of the 3rd 9 weeks will be notified of options to get the necessary work completed for promotion.
Bluestone High School and Park View High School will conduct a graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 when Governor Northam lifts the ban on large assemblies and staff has appropriate time to organize the event. We will communicate the plans for these services when they are available. Seniors that have not completed all requirements for graduation will be notified as soon as possible of what work remains to be done. We want no one to be left behind.
Teachers will continue to engage students at every level with academic material to sustain their educational achievements of this year. This will be very important as the students return to school next year. Please watch each week, beginning on April 14th, for communication through the school websites, social media, your student’s email, and even for phone calls that will have this information.
We will continue to update you with school related information as it becomes available. Please adhere to the medical recommendations that are being shared to protect you from the virus. We love our students and want them to stay healthy. We will get through this crisis together!
A message from Mecklenburg County Schools Superintendent Paul Nichols
