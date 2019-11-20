The Mecklenburg County School Board enjoyed a light agenda at their monthly meeting on November 18. Members in attendance included Vice Chairman, Gavin Honeycutt, Dora Garner, Brent Richey, Glenn Edwards, Lindell Palmer, and Wanda Bailey, along with School Superintendent, Paul Nichols and School Board Clerk, Paula Giammatteo. Following meeting procedure, Honeycutt called for the Pledge of Allegiance and moment of silence for those who can not be with us for the upcoming holidays.
The first item on the agenda was the recognition of the Bluestone Middle School Golf Team presented by Dr. Jeff Scales. The young Trojans were undefeated in the district this year, only losing two games to Halifax Middle School. Taylor Seamans was the second golfer overall in the conference tournament and made the All Conference Team while his teammate, Cameron Shriver, was also mentioned for making the All District Team. “I told them when we first started that I’m here to win. We have the team, we have the talent, these guys came through and practiced all season and this was great accomplishment.” says Coach Allgood. The next team to to be recognized by the board was the Park View Middle School Football Team as the Southside District Champions. The Cougars were undefeated in their district this year, winning the championship game 20-0.
Dr. Scales presented the high school seniors of the month starting with Park View’s, Angel Luis Marrero. “He is the son of Ana Diaz and Devin Styles and has a younger sister Anaya Diaz. Upon graduation, Angel is still deciding between two career paths: attend SVCC to learn the IT profession or enter the workforce as a construction worker. Park View High is proud to have Angel Luis Marrero represent our Senior of the Month.” Mr. Edwards, who owns his own construction business, handed Mr. Marrero one of his business cards and instructed him to call if he is interested in construction work. Dr. Scales followed with the recognition of John Irvan Seate. “He is the son of Donna Seate and resides in Chase City, Virginia. He has already enlisted in the Army and will begin his service on June 1, 2020, in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He will focus on Special Forces with hopes of making a career in the military field. Bluestone High School is proud to have John Irvan Seate represent our Senior of the Month. He exhibits all of the characteristics worthy of being Senior of the Month.”
The next item presented to the board was a funding request for new adoptions of middle school Language Arts and high school History adoptions. Christy Puffer came before the board to make this request. Board member Glenn Edwards let the rest of the board know that the Finance Committee had met earlier and would be recommending approval in the action items later in the meeting. Dr. Scales spoke to the board about some of the high school math teachers that got together to evaluate the math textbooks that are being considered for the 2020- 2021 school year. Of the five options that were tested, the teachers are leaning more towards a Pearson Division Series. Gavin Honeycutt asked if any notification had been sent to the parents, to which Dr. Scales responded that they had not, but he would see that a notice was sent out. Paul Nichols then spoke to the board about the two options for the new 2020 school year. Wanda Bailey asked if both of the choices presented were in compliance with the General Assembly Legislation. Mr. Nichols informed that they had gone into detail to be sure of that. “Have these calendars gone to the faculty to find which one they prefer?” asked Board member Gardner. The new calendar suggestions have been sent to the schools and each will have until December 6 to submit their recommendations. Mr. Nichols took a moment to welcome the two newly elected board members, Mr. Ricky Allgood and Gloria Smith, who will join the rest of the members in January. The Superintendent then reminded everyone that Wednesday, November 21 at 2 p.m. is the bid opening for the new school, taking place in the School Office building in Boydton. The board then discussed the look of the new school’s mascot, the Phoenix. Mr. Nichols provided a proof for review that will also be taken to the Virginia School Board Association Conference as part of the new school display that they are taking with them.
During the committee report portion of the agenda, Wanda Bailey took the time to recognize the athletic programs at the schools so far this year. “We have had a lot of success with our fall sports.” she continues “I just want to say that they are doing a great job. With what we saw tonight with golf at Bluestone and football at Park View, our students enjoy their sports. We want to make sure that we support those efforts as much as we possibly can.” Bailey says.
The board moved into action items voting to approve the minutes from two special meetings and one regular meeting on October. The Finance Committee recommended the payment of bills, and the request for funding new textbooks. The board voted unanimously in favor of all items. During closing remarks Dora Gardner wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and Wanda Bailey thanked Jennifer Bowen and the 4H Extension Office for their work with the students and remind board members and Mr. Allgood of some budget training in December that members will be attending. Mr. Palmer complimented the athletic department of the Mecklenburg County School Systems. “I’d like to challenge other businesses in Mecklenburg County. When I gave [Marrero] that card tonight, I really meant that. We need to reach out to some of these students.” he continued, “we need to offer these kids a place to go when they graduate.” Gavin Honeycutt wrapped up the meeting by thanking the staff and welcoming Allgood and Smith to the board in January and wished everyone a safe and blessed Thanksgiving. The next School Board meeting will take place December 16 at 7 p.m.
