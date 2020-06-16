SOUTH HILL— Over the weekend members of the community came together for change. Everyone gathered at Centennial Park in town and from there marched around the block to bring awareness to a cause that has “plagued this nation” for hundreds of years; equality for all human beings.
March organizers, Jabin Walker and James White, sought to “shine a light” on racism in the country and bring the community together as one. “Black people have been oppressed for a minute and we want equality. It’s just that simple. We have not been treated as fair as people of non color. We have to have Black Live Matter before we can have all lives matter,” said Walker.
“We already know that there is a bond in South Hill because South Hill is a strong community. We just want to further unite that bond and we just want to do it on the basis of love, peace, and grace. Once we see each other through those lenses, the lenses that God see us through, we are going to spark hope and hope is going to be the transformation needed to change the world,” added White.
The ultimate goal is to bring people together. “We want people to continue to use their voice. To not be silent. To speak out against all of the racism, all of the injustice, and all of the oppression that have plagued this country for over 400 years now. Dr. King said, ‘We will not remember the voice of our enemies but the the silence of our friends.’ So we just want to continue to use our voice to let people know that we are here. We’re not just fighting for black lives, we’re fighting for all lives to matter.”
