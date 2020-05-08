May is Stroke Awareness Month

Stroke is the fourth leading cause of death for Virginians. In Southside Virginia stroke death rates are among the highest in the state and higher than the national average. This does not have to be the case, the CDC reports that 80% of all strokes in the U.S. are preventable. A stroke happens when blood flow is blocked to a portion of the brain. Due to lack of oxygen this causes brain cells to die or become damaged. The longer the blockage occurs the more damage it can cause. When stroke occurs, time is of the essence, the faster medical intervention happens the better the chance of recovery. Stroke can cause lasting brain damage, long term disability and death.
Know the risks
Strokes can happen to any person at any age. There are factors that can increase your risk of stroke, some you can control and some you cannot.
Risks you cannot control; age, sex and family history
Risks you can control; unhealthy habits including; diet, physical activity, tobacco use and alcohol consumption.
How can I reduce my risk of stroke?
- Control blood pressure by keeping it at or below
- Maintain healthy weight
- Exercise regularly; CDC recommends 150 minutes of moderate intensity per week
- Eat a balanced diet
- Control diabetes
Know the signs and symptoms
Stroke happens suddenly know how to recognize a stroke and BE FAST.
B: Loss of BALANCE or coordination
E: sudden trouble seeing in one or both EYES
F: sudden numbness or weakness of FACE
A: sudden numbness or weakness of ARMS
S: sudden trouble SPEAKING or understanding
T: TIME- if you observe any of these symptoms immediately call emergency services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.