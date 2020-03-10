On 03-09-2020 Corporal Neil Clayton was dispatched to 4307 Baskerville Road in reference to a report of an unauthorized motor vehicle. Corporal Clayton met with the victim and after interviewing victim and receiving information of possible location of the vehicle and suspect. Corporal Clayton responded to a location on Peter Walker Road Lacrosse, va. And observed the said vehicle located at this location and upon making contact with home owner made contact with suspect. Suspect identified as Tamela Jessup 50 yr. old of Courtland, Va. Jessup was arrested and transported to Mrrj where warrants for Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a schedule 11 drug were obtained and served and Jessup was remanded to jail with no bond.
On 03-08-2020 Deputy Joey Carey responded to 5826 White House Road for a call of a B&E. Deputy Carey and Deputy DeSantis arrived and spoke with the victim who advised that when he returned home he found a female in his bed asleep and did not know who this person was. Deputy Carey and Desantis made contact with the suspect and at the completion of the investigation the suspect identified as Erica Vernon 28 yr. old of Halifax, Va. Was arrested for B&E and transported to MRRJ where warrant for B&E was obtained and served and Vernon was remanded to jail with $2000.00 secured bond.
On 03-07-2020 Deputy DeSantis responded to 30814 Highway 49, Chase City, Va. For a call of a fight. Deputy Desantis met with the victim and at the completion of his investigation the suspect identified as Garrett Cheatham 47 b/m of Chase City, Va. Was arrested for malicious wounding and transported to MRRJ where warrant for malicious wounding was obtained and served and Cheatham was remanded to jail with no bond.
On 03-07-2020 Deputy Jimmerson responded to 1448 Jefferson Street Boydton, Va. For a call of a B&E. Deputy Jimmerson arrived and met with the victim who advised that 3 males kicked his door in and had handguns and assaulted him with the guns and stole money from him. At the completion of his investigation arrested two suspects identified as ReShawn Cook 18 yr. old b/m of South Hill was arrested for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony and John Bagley 19 yr. old b/m of South Hill, Va. Arrested on same charges. Both suspects were transported to MRRJ where warrants were obtained and served and both Cook and Bagley were remanded to jail with no bond.
On 03-06-2020 Sgt. Chris Baird was traveling west on highway 903 between Beachwood and Flat Creek and he met a yellow mustang traveling 68 mph in a 55 mph zone. Sgt. Baird stopped the vehicle at Simmons Truck Stop in Bracey, Va. And upon Sgt. Baird approaching the vehicle Sgt. Baird detected an odor associated with marijuana coming from the vehicle. Vehicle was searched and some green plant like material was recovered and when field tested, tested positive for marijuana. The driver identified as Ray Crawford 50 yr. old w/m of Lacrosse, Va. Was issued two summons one for defective odometer and possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.