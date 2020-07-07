Superintendent Paul Nichols spoke on possible changes to the upcoming school year’s reopening plan after many parents, guardians, teachers, and staff expressed concerns over the alternating weeks option previously proposed. Over 400 individuals viewed the Town Hall Forum during which Mr. Nichols sat with Facebook group creators, Derek Hazelwood and Zeb Elliott, to answer questions about the reopening plan.
New guidelines have been put forth by the American Pediatric Association, which are under the opinion that it is not healthy for children to not be in school. “We’re looking at those guideline. We’re looking at some spacing issues that they have put into place. I have not had a chance to meet with the team here because these changes are coming out on a daily basis,” said Nichols.
As long as there is no significant surge of COVID cases between now and August 10, there are options for opening up the schools so there will “be less need for all parents to use the A and B schedules”.
Mr. Allgood asked if the Board would be opening themselves up to litigation if they were to approve a plan that was more partial to the American Pediatric Association guidelines instead of the CDC’s.
“The understanding is that we have wiggle room except where there’s gross negligence.” said Nichols.
Phase Three guidelines call for the school systems to look with in there communities at the number of cases that have affected found people and make decisions for their reopening based on that information. Should the state move beyond Phase Three, schools may change the school year plan to face to face education.
In the event of a student testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, the school would immediately shutdown and the distance learning plan would be put into place. Parent s concerned about sending there children to school for face to face learning will still have the option for virtual education.
“Everything that we have done has been appropriate to this point. The question now is do we have the leeway, because it is a local School Board decision,” said Nichols.
After speaking with local educators, Mrs. Garner agrees to let students go back face to face while allowing those who would be more comfortable keeping their children at home to do so. She also pointed out that teachers should not be given double the work. There should be teachers assigned to virtual learning while others focus on classroom education.
A survey was sent to parents with options for distance education or face to face education. So far, based on the surveys that have been returned to the school, 62.7% chose hybrid learning and 37.3% chose distance learning.
The county will have to submit a final reopening plan to the State Board of Education to be approved based on how well the CDC guidelines have been met.
The meeting included a discussion on School Board Norms, a code of conduct for the elected officials. One of the rules states that the Chairman may speak as the official voice of the Board. “A single board member will not represent the board without the consent of the board, and board members making personal statements (in any format, including speeches, articles, social media posts, etc.) should clearly state that these statements are their opinion and not the position of the board.”
Mr. Glenn Edwards has expressed his concerns on several occasions about the wording of the regulations. “That’s the reason I voted against this to begin with because it has so many loopholes in it that I didn't believe in.” He continued, “See we didn’t write them and that’s the problem. Mecklenburg County School Board Norms should not have the VSBA on them, they should be Mecklenburg County School Board Norms. I think we should sit down and study this and make the changes we need to make.”
Mr. Honeycutt pointed out that the Board sat down earlier in the year with a VSBA representative to discuss the norms. “We talked and they filled in the blanks. I don't want to misconstrue and throw the VSBA under the bus. They didn't put these into place. The Board Members that were here that day went through each line item on our own and that’s what we voted on. This was not a VSBA decision.”
“Who came up with the Board Norms? The VSBA or did we make this one up?” questioned Mr. Edwards. “The School Board came up with it; the members that were present that day,” answered Honeycutt.
“You all went to a meeting and School Board Norms were discussed. You went away and you came back with the idea of School Board Norms because ‘every School Board is going to do it’, which is not true. If we’re going to have [Norms] then let’s word it so that it makes everybody happy on this Board, or most people anyway.” said Edwards.
At the end of the meeting, Mr. Ricky Allgood questioned phone calls made by Chairman Honeycutt to the School Board Attorney. The concerns were raised after Mr. Allgood asked Mr. Honeycutt, at the June regular meeting, about an alleged “attempt to recruit the Brunswick County Public Schools Superintendent” for Mr. Nichols’ position.
The motion was made that any calls made to the School Board Attorney on behalf of the Board be approved by the Board prior. Mrs. Garner seconded the motion. Most Board Members agreed that they needed time to “digest” the information and have a later discussion about the subject.
Mr. Honeycutt chose to abstain from voting on the matter because he is under “legal council” and has been advised not to say anything. “There are other allegations that I have been charged with and until I can consult with my attorney I will not be saying yes or no.”
The motion was rescinded as an action item and will be discussed at a later time.
