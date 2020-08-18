Last week Governor Northam announced the distribution of over $7 million in Community Development Block Grants for multiple localities including the Town of LaCrosse.
The town will use the funding for the rehabilitation of seven single-family dwellings and the “substantial reconstruction of a one single-family housing unit, as well as water, sewer, and storm drainage improvements”.
“Community Development Block Grants have long been a vital resource for addressing the needs of Virginia residents, businesses, and communities, and are especially important in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “This funding will provide critical relief to our localities as they navigate the recovery process and support projects that will improve the lives of all who live, work, and visit our Commonwealth.”
The Phase 1 Pine Street area was funded in August 2019 where the Town received $1.4 million dollars to make improvements. The Town procured an engineer to study the water, sewer, and storm drainage issues and a housing rehab specialist to inspect participating low and moderate income occupied homes to determine housing needs. The Town will submit an application to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for up to $1.4 million in Community Development Block Grant funds in March 2020. If funding is successful, housing assistance to low and moderate-income residents and infrastructure improvements in the Pine Street 2 community will occur.
With the time it takes a locality to get under contract, improvements will likely not begin until late winter of 2021.The proposed project area includes 19 homes located on east and west Pine Street, Montgomery Street, and Wilkerson Street. Confidential surveys are needed on each occupied home to gage interest, determine if the home is low and moderate income occupied. Residents have been asked to describe their water, sewer, storm drainage, and housing needs on a survey. The housing program is available to both owner and investor-owned properties.
“These grants are an important resource we utilize to assist vulnerable Virginians and make targeted improvements where they are most needed,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Through these seven projects, we will create sustainable and affordable housing and revitalize downtowns for Virginia residents, and help build stronger, more vibrant communities.”
