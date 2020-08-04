SEC President and CEO Jeff Edwards Elected to Serve as ODEC Vice-chairman

Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) President and CEO Jeff Edwards was elected to serve as vice-chairman of the Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) Board of Directors at its annual membership meeting held virtually on July 27, 2020.
John C. Lee, Jr., president and CEO of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, was elected to serve as chairman of the board, and Micheal Malandro president and CEO of Choptank Electric Cooperative was elected secretary/treasurer. Each of the officers’ terms will expire in 2023.
"I am deeply honored to be appointed to serve as vice-chairman of the board by my ODEC peers,” said Jeff Edwards. “ODEC has been supplying energy for member-owned Cooperatives since 1948 and is one of the nation’s most successful generation and transmission cooperatives. As vice-chairman, I look forward to working with our ODEC board to put our members’ electrical needs first, as we continue in our commitment to providing reliable, affordable and environmentally sustainable wholesale power.”
According to Marcus Harris, ODEC president and CEO, “John, Jeff and Mike bring decades of experience and intense focus on the needs of the members they serve. They will provide excellent leadership to ODEC’s board, and I am excited to work with them in their new roles.”
Headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, ODEC is a not-for-profit, member-owned, power supply cooperative that provides wholesale power to 11-member electric distribution cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, which includes SEC. It is wholly owned by SEC and the 10 other members. Among its Virginia assets are 50 percent of the Clover Power Station (coal) in Halifax County, 11.6 percent of the North Anna Nuclear Station in Louisa County and two natural gas-powered peaking stations: Marsh Run Power Station in Fauquier County and Louisa Power Station in Louisa County.
ODEC also wholly owns Wildcat Point Power Station, a combined cycle natural gas generation facility in Rising Sun, Maryland. Learn more at www.odec.com.
Southside Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative that serves more than 56,000 homes and businesses in central and southern Virginia. Headquartered in Crewe, SEC has district offices in Altavista, Crewe, Dinwiddie and Powhatan. For more information, visit www.sec.coop.
