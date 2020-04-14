This past weekend Virginia Governor, Ralph Northam, signed a slew of new bills into law. One of them being HB 972, decriminalizing the simple possession of marijuana and providing a civil penalty of no more than $25.
The proposed bill states that, “the bill seals the records of convictions and prohibits employers from inquiring about past convictions. The bill creates a work group to study the impact of legalization of marijuana. Governor Northam proposes to require that report by November 30, 2021.”
The bill also states that an individual’s criminal history record should not include records of any charges or judgments for such violations and records of such charges or judgements should not be reported to the Central Criminal Records Exchange.
The new law takes effect July 1 if the General Assembly agrees to the proposed amendments by Governor Northam, which reduce penalties for offenses involving the possession of up to one ounce of marijuana from a criminal to a civil violation, meaning no arrest and no criminal record accompany the charge.
Current Virginia laws set fines for up to $500 with possible jail time for an offense classified as a misdemeanor.
In addition to approving marijuana decriminalization, Northam also signed Senate Bill 1015, which states that no person may be arrested, prosecuted, or denied any right or privilege for participating in the state’s medical cannabis program. The program is expected to begin dispensing cannabis products to authorized patients by the middle of the year.
