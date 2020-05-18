South Hill Police Chief, Stuart Bowen hosted a socially distant awards ceremony, recognizing some of our local officers and their outstanding work. The event took place Friday morning, May 15 in the Council Chambers of Town Hall.
The South Hill Police Department was established 100 years ago in 1920 and the awards ceremony is a continuation of that ongoing celebration. “I’m humbled, personally, to stand here and be a part of this.” said Bowen. “One of my favorite little facts about the South Hill Police Department history is in 1933 when the Town Council told the police department that we were going to wear uniforms so that strangers in town would know who the police officers were. If you look at the photos before then all of the officers look like gangsters,” he laughed.
Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day was created October 1,1961 when Congress authorized the President to establish the holiday. The bill was signed into law by President John F. Kennedy in October of 1962. The holiday is meant to pay tribute to all of the men, women, and K9’s who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, state, county, or town and to voice appreciation for all those who currently serve on the front lines in the battle against crime.
Chief Bowen also pointed out that the awards are created by the officers themselves. “I think that it’s important that we recognize that it’s not me making these awards, it’s the officers from within recognizing outstanding service within the ranks of the South Hill Police Department.”
One of the award nominations this year was for the employees of the town maintenance shop, for the work that they do maintaining police vehicles and helping to upgrade the shelving in the evidence room of the department. Each member of the team was presented with a $20 gift certificate to their favorite local lunch spot, Debbie’s Drive-In.
Detective R. Durham was presented the Meritorious Award for his efforts to advance his training by competing the nine week course, through the Virginia Forensic Science Academy, on the collection and processing of forensic evidence. Durham is the first detective with the force to complete this course.
Officer P. Jones was awarded the Lifesaving Award. On November 6, 2019, the South Hill Police Department responded to an unresponsive male at Quick Stop #2 in South Hill. Officer Jones, who is an active member of the Southside Rescue Squad, performed CPR while waiting for rescue to arrive. Because of Officer Jones’ efforts, the patient survived and was released from the hospital the following day.
The ceremony closed with all of the officers in attendance rising to recite the police officer’s oath. “I think it’s important that we repeat that when we all get together.” Chief Bowen said. “The badge represents the public trust and it’s important for us to recognize that.”
Town Manager, Kim Callis, took a moment to thank members of the South Hill P.D for the work that they do serving our community. “Thank you for the little things that you do to help people.” He continued, “There is just a lot that you do and the public doesn’t always get to hear about the things that you all deal with. So I want to say thank you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.