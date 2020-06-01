Pennsylvania man wins $5 million on lottery scratcher in Clarksville

It was early on a Sunday morning and Brian Beader just wanted a cup of coffee.
The Hermitage, Pennsylvania, man was working on a construction site in Mecklenburg County. He went to the 7-Eleven at 402 Virginia Avenue in Clarksville for his cup of joe and he also bought a 50X The Money scratch ticket from the Virginia Lottery.
That turned out to be a $5 million decision. When he scratched the ticket, he discovered it was a top prize winner.
“I looked at it and I thought, ‘Wow, I think I hit this!’” he later told Lottery officials. “This is real!”
At first Mr. Beader didn’t tell anyone of his amazing stroke of luck.
“I looked at it several times during the day to make sure,” he said.
He waited so that he could tell his wife about the win on Mother’s Day!
This is the third and final prize claimed in 50X The Money(#1770), which means the game will be closed. It is the Virginia Lottery’s policy to close scratcher games after the final top prize has been claimed. The odds of winning the $5 million prize were 1 in 1,876,800, and the odds of winning any prize in this game were 1 in 3.07.
The Virginia Lottery is good fun for a great cause. The winning ticket was bought in Mecklenburg County, which received more than $3 million in Lottery funds for K-12 public education last fiscal year. For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.
The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Lottery generated a record $650 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2019. An additional $6.5 million in unclaimed prizes was deposited in the Virginia Literary Fund in FY19, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades. For more info, visit our website, download our app, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and check us out on YouTube. Please play responsibly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.