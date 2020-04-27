In a Friday afternoon press conference Governor Ralph Northam used his “statutory authority” to postpone upcoming General and Special Elections by two weeks, moving the date from May 5 to May 19.
Earlier this month Northam recommended rescheduling the elections until November but to do so would require action from the General Assembly. The governor's proposed plan for “one ballot” in November that would have included both national and local elections that were supposed to be held in May. Officials already in office would have their terms extended by several months.
The General Assembly met Wednesday, April 22 and while the House of Delegates barely approved the Governor’s proposal, The State Senate rejected it. “Virginians should never have to choose between casting a ballot and risking their health,” said Governor Northam. “I am grateful to the House of Delegates for taking action to move our upcoming elections, but unfortunately the Senate failed to make the same commonsense decision. While we strongly encourage every Virginian who can vote by mail to do so, we will also take every necessary step to conduct these elections in a way that ensures in-person voting is done safely and responsibly.”
The Department of Elections has been instructed to “provide the latest Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance to General Registrars on best practices to maintain social distancing and sanitization standards at polling locations.”
Voters choosing to request an absentee ballot should use the reason code for having a disability or an illness. Voters can request online that an absentee ballot be mailed to them by visiting elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo or by downloading and printing a request form at elections.virginia.gov/forms and returning the completed and signed form to their local General Registrar’s office by mail, fax, or scanned attachment to an email. Contact information for General Registrar offices is on the form.
An online application is also available to request an absentee ballot. You will need to follow the prompts and select “I have a reason or condition that prevents me from going to the polls on Election Day.” They will then have the option to choose “my disability or illness” as the reason for their request.
Those registered to vote by May 5 can participate in the May 19 elections. The deadline to register or update your information has already passed and will not been extended.
Mail-in requests for absentee ballots must be received by the General Registrar’s office by May 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters are encouraged to mail their completed ballots as soon as possible to ensure they arrive before the deadline.
