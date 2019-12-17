On Wednesday, December 11 at approximately 1:20 p.m., Chief K.S. Foster of the La Crosse Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 58 West Bound for traveling 66 miles per hour in a posted 50 mile per hour zone. During the initial traffic stop attempt, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop for Chief Foster’s activated emergency equipment. At that time, the vehicle was pursued through La Crosse and the South Hill area. With the assistance of the South Hill Police Department and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the vehicle stopped in the area of Brooke Avenue in the Town of South Hill where the driver was taken into custody without incident. Keontrae Tisdale, age 33, of Chase City, was charged with speeding 66 mph in a 50 mph zone, eluding, and driving while revoked, which is DUI related. This was a low speed vehicle chase and at no time were the citizens of Mecklenburg County in any danger. Mr. Tisdale is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
