On Saturday October 5 members of the Lake Country Detachment #1085 Marine Corps League hosted their annual 5K run/walk at the Tobacco Heritage Trail, trailhead in La Crosse. The event raises money for the league’s scholarship program through race registration fees and local sponsorship. Onsite registration began at 8 a.m. in front of the caboose just before the racers took off at 9 a.m. Corps members, families, and friends waited patiently, in the cool fall breeze, for the runners and walkers to return. The first to approach the finish line were Jarod Aubel and Kyle Powell who had to battle it out for the win. In the end they crossed the line at the same time to tie as first place runners. The other male runner winners included Mark Rocinski in second and David Love in third place. Female runner winners were Miranda Curry in first place, Paula Davidson in second, with Erika Hodge coming in third. Cliff Jones took first in the male walker category with Tom Tanner and Jimmie Crowder coming in second and third places. The female walkers included first place winner Lisa Jones, Michelle Waters in second, and third place going to Aggie Burke. For more information on Marine Corps fundraisers find them on Facebook by searching for “Detachment 1085”.
