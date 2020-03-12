As part of the VADOC's COVID-19 prevention efforts, visitation at all VADOC facilities is being cancelled until further notice. Visitation will resume as soon as possible. There are currently no known cases of COVID-19 in VADOC facilities.
The safety of our employees, offenders, volunteers, contractors, visitors and families remains VADOC’s overriding priority. Visitation will resume as soon as possible, and we will continue to update offenders and their families frequently as this dynamic situation changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.