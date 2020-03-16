SOUTH HILL (March 16, 2020)- Gordmans today announced that it is moving forward as planned with its previously announced March 17th new store openings. However, to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and as part of an ongoing effort to comply with recommendations from state, local and national officials to keep its guests, associates, partners and facilities safe, the Company is cancelling its previously announced ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
All other elements of our Grand Opening activities will continue, including honoring our commitment to local high schools in each new store location by providing them with a $1,000 donation to help support their high school activities.
The Company is closely monitoring the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for developments and best practices regarding COVID-19. Gordmans is committed to keeping its guests informed of any changes to its policies as the situation develops.
