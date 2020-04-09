COVID-19 cases forces Sentara Meadowview residents to move to South Boston Hospital

In a new release from Sentara, it was confirmed that several residents at Sentara Meadowview Terrace have tested positive for COVID-19. To keep everyone currently at the facility safe and out of caution, those residents have been transported and are being temporarily relocated to a dedicated isolation unit at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital. This will keep from additional exposure at Sentara Meadowview Terrace and will give Sentara Hospital a chance to give residents additional care if necessary.
As stated in the release, “Due to this development, all residents and staff at Sentara Meadowview Terrace are being tested for COVID-19. Those test kits are being processed in our dedicated COVID-19 laboratory at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. We expect those lab results to be returned by tomorrow morning, Thursday, April 9.
In the meantime, we are continuing to observe all CDC-approved protocols to keep residents and staff at Sentara Meadowview Terrace safe. This includes social distancing and wearing of personal protective equipment.
We are asking all family members not to visit Sentara Meadowview Terrace or Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital at this time. Please stay in touch with your loved ones by phone or other electronic means. We will update our staff and resident families when we know more about the results of the testing now being done. Once we are confident that there is no risk of exposure, residents will be transferred back to Sentara Meadowview Terrace.
We appreciate your understanding and patience as we do all we can to ensure the safety of our residents and staff, and the community.”
