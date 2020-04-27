Great news! Park View High School will distribute its 2020 yearbook, "FOCUSED 2020," from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, May 1, in a drive-through format in front of the school. Yearbooks that are pre-paid may be picked up during those hours and extra copies will be sold for $65 (cash only please) to those who did not order in advance. Online pre-orders will be taken at www.jostensyearbooks.com until Thursday, April 30, for pick-up on May 1. Don't miss this opportunity to own your copy of this one-of-a-kind record of the 2019-2020 school year. If you are uncertain as to whether you have pre-ordered or have other questions and concerns, please send an email to ccochelin@mcpsweb.org before 8 a.m. Friday, May 1.
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 pandemic causes changes in next school year’s budget; Plans to be put in place for possible distance education
- Mecklenburg Coronavirus related deaths jumps to 7
- Tragedy stikes local business Tuesday morning
- PVMS Teacher of the Year surprised with parade of coworkers and friends
- Local fire departments responding to smoke in Trinity Church home
- May Day Parade planned in South Hill
- First VCU Health CMH COVID-19 patient released from hospital
- Off the beaten path: Rosemont of Virginia
- Senior Athlete Profile: Christopher Michael Redman, Jr.
- A message and At-home Learning Plan from Brunswick County Public Schools
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
May 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.