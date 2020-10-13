MCSO seeking information on fire; man charged with domestic assault

On Saturday, October 3, Deputy Joey Carey responded to a fire at 2835 Nelson Church Road in Nelson. Upon Deputy Carey’s arrival he found the fire department was already on scene. The fire fighters were working to extinguish a hay barn on fire. This incident is being investigated as a suspicious fire and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has any information in reference to this incident contact Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 434-738-6191 extension 4410 or call crime solvers.
On Saturday, October 3, Corporal Davis Cumbia and Deputy Josh Carroll responded to a domestic call on Highway One in South Hill. Upon arrival the two deputies spoke with the victim and found that the domestic violence had actually occurred on Friday, October 2. At the end of the investigation, Albert Crawley Jr., 36, of South Hill was arrested, carried to Meherrin River Regional Jail, where warrants for domestic assault and a protective order were obtained and served. Crawley was remanded to jail under a secured bond.
