On Thursday, April 22 the American Legion Post 79 buried a longtime member of the Funeral Honor Guard. Mr. Phil Arrington was serving as the Post Commander at the time of his passing and also served his country as a Vietnam War Army Veteran.
Phil was the first person in Mecklenburg County to succumb to the COVID-19 virus. The potentially deadly virus has claimed the lives of nine Mecklenburg County residents as of Sunday, April 26. Currently 94 have been confirmed to have the Coronavirus and of those, 19 have been hospitalized. “He survived Vietnam, he survived cancer, and the virus got him. It’s just very sad.” says a source close to Mr. Arrington.
Mr. Arrington was a small business owner in the community, owning and operating P.F. Arrington Painting, INC. He was also very involved at Olive Branch Baptist Church in Blackridge, serving many years as a Deacon and a Trustee.
He was the van driver for his fellow Honor Guard members. “We depended on him to drive us to and from events,” says Lewis Wells, who has known Mr. Arrington since he graduated from school with his Mr. Wells’ wife in 1965. The two old friends had worked together on a garden this year, located on Phil’s farm. “That was really special,” he said. “He would even take the kids to Boys State.” added Honor Guard Commander J.R. Robinson.
Mr. Robinson says that Phil was “a very jolly fellow.” Mr. Wells adds, “with a very special smile. He enjoyed people and doing things for others and was a devoted American Legion member.” Mr. Robinson also spoke on American Legion Conference trips that he and Mr. Arrington would take and how much Phil loved to play cards for fun, Poker in particular. “We had some really good times together.”
Upon the death of one of their own, the American Legion presents a Bible in a beautiful presentation box to the member's family. During the regular meeting after the loss of a member there is a black cloth draped over the Regional Charter, at the headquarters building, in memory of the deceased followed by the announcement of the loss and a prayer in remembrance.
Mr. Arrington will be remembered as a valued member of the American Legion and the community. He never turned down a funeral or any other Honor Guard event. Members agree that he was a special person with a special presence and he will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.