In July of this year, Brodnax resident, Hayleigh Marissa Hylton was charged with second degree murder for the alleged part that she played in the shooting death Anthony Raekwon Roberts in Clarksville. On Monday, November 18, a grand jury reduced the sentence from second degree murder to an accessory after the fact: homicide charge, which classifies as a class 6 felony and could bring a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.  Hylton will stand trial in front of a jury of her peers on January 24, 2020. 