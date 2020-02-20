The FBI Richmond Field Office is the place to be on June 23 and June 24, 2020, especially for a select group of teens across Virginia. Those are the dates FBI Richmond will be hosting their fourth annual Teen Academy. During this two-day program students will be presented with information about career opportunities, various investigative programs and experience behind-the-scenes demonstrations from the Evidence Response Team, the Special Agent Bomb Technicians and our Special Weapons and Tactics Team. At no time will students be exposed to active cases or day-to-day operations.
The Teen Academy will be held on Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 8:00a.m. to 4:00p.m. at the Richmond Field Office located at 1970 East Parham Road in Richmond, Virginia. All eligible students are encouraged to apply. The program will be limited to 30 students.
Students must have their parent’s permission to participate and meet the minimum eligibility requirements, as outlined below:
- Be a United States citizen.
- Resident of Virginia.
- Enrolled in an accredited high school or home-school environment, recognized by your school district.
- Be between the ages of 15 and 18.
- Be a junior or senior during the 2020-2021 academic year.
- Have a grade point average of 2.5 or better.
Students who meet the minimum eligibility requirements, are required to complete an application process to compete for acceptance into the program. A typed application and 500-word essay must be received by the FBI Richmond Field Office no later than 4p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020. Paperwork received after that date will not be accepted nor given further consideration.
Questions about the program should be directed to the Field Office’s Community Outreach Specialist via RH_Outreach@FBI.gov.
The FBI Richmond Teen Academy is not an internship program, but rather a component of the Bureau’s Community Outreach Program. Information about this initiative, and additional FBI Richmond Field Office outreach programs may be found on our webpage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.