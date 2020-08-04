Brunswick County Confederate statue coming down

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Confederate monument located on courthouse square will be removed. The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to remove the statue at a meeting held Wednesday, July 31, 2020. They authorized County Administrator Charlette T. Woolridge, Ph.D. to provide information on relocating the statue and other issues related to the removal of the statute at the board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at the Brunswick County Government Building.
Confederate monuments have been center stage at the national level. The tragic death of George Floyd by law enforcement officers sparked a national movement to address racial inequity and systemic racism. Monica McMillan made the request to remove the statue at the June board meeting speaking on behalf of concerned citizens.
Approximately 60 people attended the public hearing regarding memorials for war veterans held at the Brunswick High School. Safety precautions were followed including temperature taking, requiring of face coverings and social distancing. In the auditorium rows were taped off to encourage social distancing.
Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris offered a word of welcome. Assistant County Administrator Leslie Weddington read the rules of conduct.
Gwen McMillan from Lawrenceville spoke on behalf of the Brunswick County Chapter of the NAACP and asked the supervisors to take the statue down. She said the statue is a reminder of the Civil War fought over slavery and the statue has no place on county property. McMillan said the statute is a negative reminder of the past and efforts to keep African Americans down. She encouraged the supervisors to follow the rest of the country and remove the statute. McMillan said they were elected to be leaders of all people.
Monica McMillan said the statue pays tribute to a dark time in the nation’s history and has no place being located in the heart of downtown Lawrenceville. She said monuments should reflect our best days.
In McMillan’s request to the supervisors she said that Virginia as a Commonwealth is home to more Confederate monuments or memorials in public places than any other state with at least 223. She said this is due in part to its regional relevance during the Civil War. Richmond served as the capital of the Confederacy.
McMillan closed by saying the statue is a reminder of white supremacy.
Ray Sawyer provided a different point of view saying the statue is a part of the country’s history and should be safeguarded. He said served on the Virginia State Police stationed in Brunswick County for many years and talks to many people, black and white. He said he has never heard the statue mentioned until recently. Sawyer called attention to a Letter to the Editor by Ron Skow in the Brunswick Times-Gazette saying that removing statues is changing history, mentioning the removal of a statue in Warren County, N.C. Sawyer expressed concern that the media is playing a part in destroying history. He called attention to Tracy Clary saying he has genuine facts about the Civil War.
Sawyer said the county is falling prey to politics. He asked the supervisors to leave the statue alone and keep the heritage of Brunswick County. Sawyer said Brunswick County is home to Saint Paul’s College, Fort Christanna and Native Americans and James Solomon Russell. He asked the supervisors to keep the statue in place and be fair to the God fearing people of Brunswick County.
Darren Hayes said history should be preserved but the monument in question was erected in 1911. He said the history being discussed is the “white man’s history.” Hayes said to keep the statue in place is to honor that history.
Percy Bunch said past leadership was forbidden from removing the statue but the new leadership in place is correcting the wrongs of the past. He asked the supervisors to remove the statute for the sake of the children and celebrating diversity.
Marc Finney said the statue should be removed because it is a reminder of the Civil War that was fought over slavery. He said people will try to say the war was fought over states rights but that is not true. Finney said the statue glorifies the south calling attention to the horrible impact slavery had over the family. He said males were sold. Black women were raped by white men and white men also raped children. He said the past is a legacy many people hold dear. He supports removing the statue from courthouse square.
Finney said there are still vast disparities in place. He asked the supervisors to appoint a commission of all races to collaborate about the issues facing us now. Finney said it is when we sit at a table together and listen to each other can we hope to resolve our differences.
Clinton McMillan said he was a veteran and proudly saluted the American flag. He said the south committed treason when it seceded from the union. McMillan agreed with Finney that slavery broke up the black family. He said he grew up in South Carolina and remembers the KKK coming to his house at night. They hid under the bed and hoped they would not get shot.
McMillan said we should work to make laws equal for all citizens no matter the color of their skin. He said all men should be treated fairly. He asked the supervisors to remove the statue.
Raymond Thompson said debate over removing statutes has created a wedge increasing dissension. He said he has descendants who fought in the Civil War and who love America. Thompson said to take the statue down is an insult to our culture and heritage. He asked the supervisors to leave the statue alone.
Anne Williams said the statue does not belong on county property but should be moved to private property. She said there are other things not allowed on public property: the Nativity Scene, Star of David, and Muslim artifacts.
David Privette spoke on behalf of keeping the statue in place. He said we should learn from history and reference the quote that if we don’t learn from history we are destined to repeat it. Privette said there is a movement to remove all statues. He said the bible said that God directed the children of Israel when they escaped slavery in Egypt to build a monument to remember. He said he has never seen anything like what he is seeing in his 64 years. Privette said we should embrace the past. He said the nation is being torn apart and is more divided than he ever remembers. He said Hitler tore down monuments.
Alonzo Seward spoke in favor of removing the statue. He said if there was a pothole you could cover the pothole up or walk around it but the pothole would still exist. He said the pothole needs to be fixed.
Channel Grant said the statute does not represent all people. She asked the supervisors what they would say to those people.
Charles Steed said his great grandfather was at Lee’s surrender. He said Lawrenceville is the county seat. Steed said the slogan on the statue reaches out to all generations. “In memory of the Confederate Heroes of Brunswick County, 1861-1865, Love Makes Memory Eternal.” He spoke in favor of keeping the statue.
Destiny Walker spoke in favor of removing the statue.
Becky Akers, President of the Brunswick Museum and Historical Society, offered the group’s assistance in relocating the monument.
Corey Davis spoke in favor of removing the statue calling attention to his two daughters, 6 and 11.
Robert Abernathy of Gasburg said he was a 12th generation native of Brunswick County. He asked the supervisors to keep the statue in place.
Karen McMillan Green said she stood for removing the statue.
Cyliene Montgomery said she stood in support of removing the statue. She said when Brunswick County knows better it will do better. Montgomery said the statue is a reminder of slavery and should be removed.
Martha Thompson said she favored removing the statue because it was a reminder of slavery.
Stephanie Malone said she stood for removing the statue. She also said she is against negativity and for open mindedness and against closed mindedness.
Supervisors comment
Supervisor Welton Tyler said he listened to everyone. He commended those attending for being respectful to those who have different views. Tyler said he was glad the supervisors gave the public an opportunity to speak. He agreed that the Civil War was a painful part of the country’s history.
Tyler said there are still disparities in place that impact African Americans calling attention to health disparities, job opportunities and we need to take steps to address the disparities.
Supervisor Dr. Alfonzo Seward thanked everybody for attending the public hearing. He said he agreed it was important to teach history but the statue on courthouse square is a reminder of slavery. Dr. Seward made several references to the Constitution and the Amendments that gave African Americans the right to vote. He said while the Emancipation Proclamation was important it did not make African Americans equal.
Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris also thanked those attending who took advantage of the opportunity to voice their concerns. She said it is important that history reflect the experiences of all people. Dr. Harris said no one can say the supervisors didn’t give everyone the opportunity to be heard.
