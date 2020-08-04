Brunswick County Confederate statue coming down

The Confederate monument will be removed from courthouse-square in Lawrenceville. The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on Memorials for War Veterans on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Brunswick High School. At the end of the meeting the supervisors voted unanimously to remove the statue and asked County Administrator Charlette T. Woolridge, Ph.D. to provide more information about removing the statue at the August meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at the Brunswick Government Building, 228 North Main Street. (Bobby Conner photo)