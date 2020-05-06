VCU Health at Tanglewood Update - May 6

The providers at Tanglewood, a VCU Health practice in Bracey, VA, want to insure their patients’ and staff safety and have implemented the following procedures for patients being seen at the practice.
What to expect when coming to an appointment at Tanglewood:
• Appointments must be scheduled, walk-ins will not be accepted.
• Patients will undergo a COVID-19 specific medical screening over the phone when setting their appointment. If the patient screens positive for respiratory symptoms over the phone – such as fever, cough and shortness of breath – they will be asked to stay home, and their provider will be notified. The provider will then be in contact with the patient to determine the appropriate course of action – i.e. a telehealth appointment or a face-to-face appointment. Those screening positive in person will be asked to return to their car to await further medical evaluation.
• One accompanying person per patient will be allowed if a patient needs assistance. This person assisting the patient also will be medically screened. Should they have respiratory symptoms, the person assisting the patient will be asked to return to their vehicle for further medical evaluation.
• All patients entering the practice are required to wear a mask.
• Patients will not be allowed inside the practice more than 10 minutes prior to their appointment time; patients arriving more than ten minutes early will be asked to return to their vehicle and wait.
It is very important that elderly and medically vulnerable patients stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to have an in-person visit. Medical providers will determine face-to-face visits on a case-by-case basis and telehealth is still an option. Providers in-fact will split their time equally between face-to-face clinic visits and telehealth visits.
