Gavin Honeycutt, who has served on the Mecklenburg County School Board since 2016, has been named chair of the Southern Region of the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) at the association’s annual convention, which took place November 20-22 in Williamsburg, VA.
The VSBA Southern Region is made up of twelve school divisions in Southern Virginia. As Chair of the Region, Honeycutt will represent the region on the VSBA Board of Directors and chair the meetings of the region held multiple times per year, including the spring regional networking forum held each spring.
Gavin Honeycutt is a lifelong resident of South Hill, Mecklenburg County and a 1989 graduate of Park View Senior High School. After some years in the food and clothing industry Gavin came back home in 1997 and opened what is now Gavin’s House of Flowers and Gifts a retail florist and gift shop. He is very active in many organizations in the community and active in C.A.T.S. with the Colonial Centre in South Hill. Gavin is an active member of the Mecklenburg Educational Partnership Board and takes great pride in the educational system in Mecklenburg County.
About the Virginia School Boards Association The Virginia School Boards Association, a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of Virginia school boards, promotes excellence in public education through advocacy, training, and services. The Association offers conferences, information, training, and counseling designed to meet the needs of the Commonwealth’s educational leaders.
