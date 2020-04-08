MCPS offers guest WiFi networks at all school locations

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Mecklenburg County Public Schools has set up Guest WiFi Networks set up at all eight School Locations and Central Office.
Locations for best service:
Clarksville- Main Parking Lot
Chase City- Main Parking Lot
South Hill- Bus lot to right of the Main Entrance
Lacrosse- Main Parking Lot
Bluestone Middle- Parking Lot at the Softball Field
Bluestone High- Lot between the main building and gym
Park View Middle- Main Parking Lot
Park View High- Parking Lot in Front of Main Entrance
Central Office- Main Parking Lot
PLEASE NOTE: All video and streaming is turned off on this signal to prevent abuse and network congestion. Ex. Netflix, Hulu, HBOGo, etc.
Be respectful of others, Be careful, Exercise Social Distancing, Stay in your Vehicle, etc. as there is a state wide law- any persons gathering of 10+ will be broken up.
**Please refer to the related image for instructions on how to connect to Wifi services**
