MCPS offers guest WiFi networks at all school locations

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Mecklenburg County Public Schools has set up Guest WiFi Networks set up at all eight School Locations and Central Office. 

Locations for best service:

Clarksville-            Main Parking Lot

Chase City-           Main Parking Lot

South Hill-            Bus lot to right of the Main Entrance 

Lacrosse-              Main Parking Lot

Bluestone Middle-  Parking Lot at the Softball Field

Bluestone High-     Lot between the main building and gym

Park View Middle-  Main Parking Lot

Park View High-     Parking Lot in Front of Main Entrance

Central Office-       Main Parking Lot

PLEASE NOTE: All video and streaming is turned off on this signal to prevent abuse and network congestion. Ex. Netflix, Hulu, HBOGo, etc. 

Be respectful of others, Be careful, Exercise Social Distancing, Stay in your Vehicle, etc. as there is a state wide law- any persons gathering of 10+ will be broken up. 

**Please refer to the related image for instructions on how to connect to Wifi services**