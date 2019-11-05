Voters in Mecklenburg County clearly showed their preference for Republican leadership in Richmond on Tuesday, handing GOP State Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright sizable wins inside the county.
Frank Ruff easily took Mecklenburg for the Virginia Senate seat representing District 15 with 4903 votes to 2858 for Democratic challenger Virginia M. Smith.
The story was similar in the Hose of Delegates, District 61 race where incumbent Republican Thomas “Tommy” Wright garnered 4931 votes to 2726 votes cast for Democratic challenger Trudy Bell Berry.
It was a family battle for the third district of the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors with a rematch between incumbent Evans D. “Dan Tanner facing off against Thomas C. “Tom” Tanner. The final tally showed a victory for Thomas Tanner with 449 votes to Dan Tanner’s count of 392.
Incumbent Supervisor Glenn E. Barbour also won in his bid to remain the representative for Supervisor District 5 with 470 votes to challenger Lisa Vaughan Jordan’s 332.
A.M. “Monty” Hightower, Jr. vying for his first seat on the Board of Supervisors was defeated by incumbent David A. Brankey with a vote 566 to 357.
There was a three way race in District 9 as three newcomers battled for a first term on the Board. Charles E. Jones Jr. won handily with a total of 434 votes, topping candidate G.E. Reyes who came in with 300 votes and Christy L. Peffer who brought in 243 votes.
“Jim” Jennings in District 7, P. Sterling Wilkinson in District 6, Claudia Lundy in District 4, Glanzy Spain Jr. in District 2 and Andy Hargrove in District 1 were all unopposed.
In District 6, incumbent Kenneth H. Johnson was defeated by challenger Ricky L. Allgood with a vote of 666 to 249. District 2 was a close one with Gloria D. Smith defeating LaTrisha M. McCargo by just 8 votes.
The remaining constitutional officers. Commonwealth Attorney Allen Hash, Sheriff Bobby Hawkins Comissioner of Revenue Joseph E. “Ed” Taylor and Treasurer Sandra L. Langford were all unopposed.
