Several streets are closed for repaving work. Should trash/recycling not be collected on the scheduled pick up day, please leave carts curbside. Trash/ recycling will be collected at the first opportunity after the street is reopened.
Repaving may cause delay in trash pickup: A message from the Town of South Hill
