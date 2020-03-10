Shep Moss and Gavin Honeycutt of South Hill have announced their candidacy for Town Council representing the third ward. Lisa Jordan, Glenn Allen, and Millie Bracey are currently sitting in the seats up for grabs in the May 5 election. Councilwoman Bracey will step down after 25 years of service on the Council. Councilwoman Jordan and Councilman Allen have both decided to run for re-election. Also throwing his hat in the ring is local attorney Joseph Taylor Jr. Running unopposed at this point in the race is Ward 1 representative, Delores Luster. This years election will be the largest contested election for the town in the last 25 years.
Mr. Honeycutt has lived in South Hill for the past 22 years and explains that he has made the decision to run for council because in that time he has wanted a lot from the town that he has not gotten done. Being a local business owner Gavin has a vested interest in the town’s success. “If the town succeeds, I succeed. Our town needs a big update.” He spoke of riding through town and seeing facade improvements, upgraded street lights, and clean sidewalks but mentions the condition of some of the buildings. “In the last Council meeting Mr. Taylor wanted to take 15 million dollars of our money and invest it. I disagree. Our infrastructure is in dire need of improvement. When I leave my shop everyday I turn on Chaptico Road and the same pothole has been there and I’ve addressed it twice and it still hasn’t been fixed.” he continued, “It’s about getting these buildings fixed and renovating them. Offer them to new people that want to come in and open a business. Maybe offer cheaper rent for the first two or three years to get these buildings revived again.” Gavin also serves as Chairman of the Mecklenburg County School Board and feels that he has learned a lot from the experience and would bring that knowledge to his role as a Councilman, if elected. “At the end of the day I’ve been a part of a majority that has approved one of the largest pay and step increases that we have had in twenty years for our public school teachers. We just broke ground on the largest infrastructure, as far as public education is concerned, in the last 60 years. So great things are happening and I feel that I offer a positive vibe. It’s ok to agree to disagree but I think South Hill needs to be made the priority.”
Shep Moss has been in this area for over 25 years, raised a family here, and owns a business here. He made the decision to run for Town Council to represent the small business owners of the town. “Our Town Council has virtually no representation of any local business owner and no business point of view on the Council.” Moss and Honeycutt both agree that, as business owners, their thoughts and opinions are not heard by council. Mr. Moss has been instrumental in forming The Shops of South Hill and creating a working relationship between local business owners. He has become a member of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and has shown that he can be a great team player for the community. “I’m very proud of what both of those entities have accomplished from getting the businesses to coordinate and communicate with each other to getting the Chamber of Commerce more active by having events to promote the town and businesses.” Shep says. “I also feel that there is a complete lack of transparency with our Town Council. That obviously has proven to be true with the recent FOIA requests and current lawsuit against the Town of South Hill.”
Moss believes that a Town Council member should be able to follow policy and procedure and that they should be an advocate for the community, adding that not many of the current Council members attend local events and that being seen in the community is a large part of the job. However, “The biggest priority that a Council member should have is to make sure that our local government is completely transparent with its citizens.” Honeycutt agrees that the Council members should be able to work together and follow policy and procedure but also be able to take a stand on pressing issues. Again more involvement in the community. I never see Council members out supporting functions, except for maybe one or two, appearing at different functions, or even going into the businesses.” Gavin also added that a Council member should “listen to their constituents and if they have an issue, believe in what they say.”
When it comes to making big decisions for the town, Moss says that most of them are made by the Town Manager and approved by Council members. “Our Town Council is not doing their due diligence on proposals or complaints. Right now we are a Council weak and Mayor weak government. To oversee what’s going on in town, you have to see it, you’ve got to do the due diligence.” Honeycutt jumped in saying, “You can’t just show up to a meeting once a month and getting back to the relying on the Town Manager’s recommendation for all of these things, I just feel like they are not doing their very best to get involved and they rely on him and it’s my belief that so much has fallen through the cracks.” Both agree that when the Town Manager, Mayor, and Council members do not work together the result is division amongst our town leaders.
Shep and Gavin support each others campaign and believe that they could both bring a sense of leadership, experience, and positive influence to the Council. “The reason we are kind of running this joint campaign is because we believe we can work with some of the Councilman that are not up for re-election.” Mr. Honeycutt points out that one particular event that go the ball rolling on their interest to run for Council would be when Frank Malone’s position was advertised in an out of town paper, unbeknownst to him. The Town Manager stated that he had made an error but it is Gavin’s opinion that he knew exactly what he was doing. “[Frank Malone] has been the biggest cheerleader for South Hill and Mecklenburg County that has ever been in that Chamber.” The events of the past eight months was what ultimately influenced their decision to run. From the treatment of Mr. Malone, to the censure of the Mayor, to the “gag order” placed on town employees. “There’s just a general feeling that something is just not right.”
Moss and Honeycutt are both running for Town Council to promote the town and to make changes for the better. They enter the race with the best intentions for the town and its citizens and to make sure that their voices are heard when making decisions. “Everyone that we have been visiting and speaking to over the past month says that they are ready to see a change. They are ready to see the town of South Hill come alive again.” says Honeycutt. Mr. Moss will appear as H. Shep Moss and Mr. Honeycutt will appear as Gavin L. Honeycutt on the election ballots Tuesday, May 5. Lastly, Shep and Gavin both want to thank Councilwoman Millie Bracey for her long time service and dedication to the town.
