The Southside Health District will be having a FREE Drive through Flu Vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at the Golden Leaf Warehouse, 101 Raines Street, South Hill, VA from 9am to 12Noon or as long as supplies last. We have 200 free doses to give away. This free flu vaccine will be available to anyone age 18 or older, regardless of insurance or income. This will be a rain or shine event. Please mark your calendar and plan to attend.
Drive-thru Flu Vaccination Clinic slated for Oct. 10 in South Hill
