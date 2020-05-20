South Hill, Virginia – May 18, 2020 – South Hill Wellness Center will proudly participate in the National ChiroCares Giving Back initiative starting on May 19, 2020. Through this initiative, South Hill Wellness Center, ChiroCongress, the Unified Virginia Chiropractic Association and chiropractic associations across the nation, along with their members, are encouraged to organize and participate in different efforts that give back to their local communities during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“A National ChiroCares Giving Back Day not only symbolizes the power of positivity within the chiropractic profession, but it further exemplifies that doctors of chiropractic are committed healthcare providers and pillars of their communities, who are ready and willing to help those who are in need,” states Dr. Ron Herrsche. He continues, “Let’s work together to strengthen and rebuild our communities, while enhancing healthcare and quality of life for those who are in need.”
To help boost positivity, compassion and general well-being in our local community, South Hill Wellness Center will be hosting a VIRTUAL FOOD DRIVE starting May 19 and ending on May 26, in honor of ChiroCares 2020.
To participate in the event, please go to https://vafoodbanks.org/uvca-campaign/ and share with your family and friends. No donation is too small to help. If you’d like to let our office know that you’re participating, comment “I support ChiroCares” on our Facebook page: South Hill Wellness Center.
May 19, 2020 marks the first-ever ChiroCares annual event, as established by ChiroCongress, a national organization representing State Chiropractic Associations across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico. Moving forward, every May 19th will be designated as National ChiroCares Giving Back Day as a way for doctors of chiropractic to help those in their local communities.
Dr. Ron Herrsche states, “During such an unprecedented time in our history, our practice is honored to do our part and give back to the community that we serve. We hope our past, present and future patients are able to join us on May 19 and help contribute to a bright and healthy future among our neighbors. We look forward to having you join this effort!”
For more information, call (434) 447-8996
South Hill Wellness Center
107 North Brunswick Avenue, South Hill, Virginia
Media Contact:
LaKisha Mitchell
434-247-2216
