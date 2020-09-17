Drive-Through Fish Fry is Sept. 26

The Reformed Zion Union Apostolic Church General Trustee Board will sponsor a drive-through fish fry on Saturday, Sept 26, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2504 Rocky Branch Road, La Crosse, Virginia A donation of $10 is requested. The menu will be fish, baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies, cake, soda or water. Proceeds will benefit the Building Upkeep and Maintenance Fund. Deacon James M. Jones serves as General Trustee Board Chairman and Deacon Johnnie Jones serves as Fundraiser Chairman.
For more information call Deaconess Margrette Hicks at (434) 949-6160.
