Local group spreading a POSITIVE message on Good Friday

Here's something positive! Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, we've witnessed the closing of our schools, businesses, and churches. And as we approach this Easter holiday, it's safe to say that things will be a little different compared to what we are used to. However, the radiant women of Positive Sistas (PS) had something better in mind. PS will be hanging a balloon near various places of business throughout the community, and on Good Friday for Easter, (at your own will) releasing the balloon into the air. The balloons will have "He is Risen" pictured on them.
"We want everyone to remember that even though we are going through these trying times, prayer still works, and Jesus is still Lord", said Debra Baskerville, President/Founder of PS.
