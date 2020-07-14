Town of LaCrosse offices and parks close for COVID-19 precautions

COVID-19 Virus PRECAUTIONS
The Town Office and ALL Town Facilities/Parks will be CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC until further notice.
A door mail slot is available for your payments or they can be mailed to: PO Box 178 La Crosse, VA 23950.
If you need an appointment to purchase a cemetery plot or other in person business you may call the office at 434-757-7366 Monday - Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
We thank you for your patience and understanding.
