March 26, 2020- At approximately 6:30am the pictured suspect threw a large object through one of the glass doors at Verizon (421 Furr St.), entered the store and took numerous items. He appears to be a tall, light-skinned, black male, with a shaved head, and a goatee wearing navy blue work clothes and red shoes. If you have any information about this crime please contact Detective Durham at 434-447-3104